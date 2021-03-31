Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Telegram: Here's how you can mute chats

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

If you get constant messages on Telegram and want to stop notifications from popping up on your phone, the instant messaging app has an option that you can use.

According to Telegram, you can select chats on Android or swipe on iOS to quickly enable or disable notifications. "Each platform also has several temporary mute options, in case you just need a little quiet time," the app said.

Android users can also swipe to mute chats by changing their swipe gesture in Settings > Chat Settings, the messaging app added.

