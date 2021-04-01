Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan reports 4,974 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day toll since June 20

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

The country reported 4974 new cases when 50,055 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours. Photo: File
  • Pakistan reported the highest single-day toll since June 30 with 4,974 new cases. 
  • The country reported 98 more deaths, taking the nationwide death tally to 14,530.
  • The positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 9.92% with total cases at 672,931.

ISLAMABAD: With 4,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported the highest single-day toll since June 30, according to the latest government data.

The country also reported 98 more deaths, taking the nationwide death tally to 14,530 as the third wave of coronavirus intensifies.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 9.92% with total cases at 672,931.

The number of active cases stands at 53,127 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 605,274.

Data from NCOC shows Pakistan reported 4,951 coronavirus cases on June 21.

Health experts have expressed their concerns over the third wave of coronavirus which is expected to be more lethal and contagious than the previous ones.

Read more: Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards

To curb the virus spread, National Command and Operation Centre has announced a complete ban on holding wedding functions — both indoor and outdoor — starting April 5, in areas that have a three-day rolling average of an 8% positivity ratio.

The NCOC had said that the government is also mulling the prospects of more restrictions on inter-provincial travelling. 

