Cabinet to review ECC's decision on resuming trade with India today, says Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari addressing a press conference. Photo: AFP/File

Cabinet will review ECC's decisions related to trade with India today.



Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari announces the development on Twitter.

She says it is only after the approval from the cabinet that the decision will be considered 'approved by the government'.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said that the Federal Cabinet will review the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) decisions related to trade with India today.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said it is only after the cabinet's approval that the decision will be considered "approved by the government".

"Just for the record - All ECC decisions have to be approved by cabinet & only then they can be seen as "approved by govt"! So today in the cabinet there will be a discussion on ECC decisions including trade with India and then the government decision will be taken! The media should be aware of this at least!" Mazari wrote in a tweet.

Yesterday, Federal Finance Minister Hammad Azhar had announced the government's intention to import sugar and cotton from India.

The minister, in his first press conference since being given the finance portfolio, had spoken about the high prices of sugar in Pakistan, saying the government had allowed sugar to be imported from other countries, however, the price of the commodity in other countries was also high like in Pakistan.

"However, in our neighbouring country India, the price of sugar is quite cheap," he said. "Hence, we have decided to resume sugar trade with India".

He had said the measure would help bring down sugar prices in Pakistan and will provide relief to the poor.

Azhar had said the demand for cotton in Pakistan was also increasing and the country needed the product in a large amount. He said Pakistan had not produced quality cotton last year hence it had given the green signal for the product to be imported from other countries around the globe.

"However, the import of cotton from India was banned and this had a direct effect on our SMEs," he said. "At the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, we have also decided to resume the trade of cotton with India," he had said.