Sindh launches human rights training programme for 750 judges, prosecutors

Participants and organisers of the inaugural training at the Sindh Judicial Academy in Karachi. Photo: Courtesy Huqooq-e-Pakistan

KARACHI: A training programme has been launched in Sindh to enhance the capacity of judges and prosecutors in applying human rights standards in the administration of justice and incorporating it in judgement writing.



Judicial magistrates along with 10 prosecutors participated in a three-day interactive training workshop on 'Human Rights Safeguards in the Administration of Justice in Sindh'. The training was organized by the Sindh Judicial Academy in collaboration with EU-funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan project.

The programme aims at a province-wide intervention by building the capacity of 300 trial court judges and 360 public prosecutors from all districts of Sindh through a total of 22 trainings that will run at SJA through 2021.

The trainings will be delivered by senior judges from the Sindh High Court, senior lawyers, prominent experts in the criminal justice sectors and experts from HeP and SJA.

Judges and prosecutors from Sindh will be trained on the application of human rights within Pakistan’s criminal justice system and the role of trial courts in upholding human rights standards, witness protection and incorporating human rights principles in judgement writing.



Eminent experts such as Supreme Court advocate Faisal Siddiqui and Sindh High Court Bar Association President Salahuddin Ahmed delivered guest lectures on the importance of human rights and the role of civil judges in its application.

In his remarks, HeP Executive Director Ali Dayan gave an overview of the project and its training objectives. He said that the training programme is designed in consultation with provincial human rights stakeholders from the judiciary to ensure that the training reflected Sindh’s realities and perspectives.