Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
PRPress Release

Sindh launches human rights training programme for 750 judges, prosecutors

By
PRPress Release

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Participants and organisers of the inaugural training at the Sindh Judicial Academy in Karachi. Photo: Courtesy Huqooq-e-Pakistan

KARACHI: A training programme has been launched in Sindh to enhance the capacity of judges and prosecutors in applying human rights standards in the administration of justice and incorporating it in judgement writing.

Judicial magistrates along with 10 prosecutors participated in a three-day interactive training workshop on 'Human Rights Safeguards in the Administration of Justice in Sindh'. The training was organized by the Sindh Judicial Academy in collaboration with EU-funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan project.

The programme aims at a province-wide intervention by building the capacity of 300 trial court judges and 360 public prosecutors from all districts of Sindh through a total of 22 trainings that will run at SJA through 2021. 

Read more: Cabinet approves important amendments to anti harassment laws

The trainings will be delivered by senior judges from the Sindh High Court, senior lawyers, prominent experts in the criminal justice sectors and experts from HeP and SJA.  

Judges and prosecutors from Sindh will be trained on the application of human rights within Pakistan’s criminal justice system and the role of trial courts in upholding human rights standards, witness protection and incorporating human rights principles in judgement writing.

Eminent experts such as Supreme Court advocate Faisal Siddiqui and Sindh High Court Bar Association President Salahuddin Ahmed delivered guest lectures on the importance of human rights and the role of civil judges in its application.

In his remarks, HeP Executive Director Ali Dayan gave an overview of the project and its training objectives. He said that the training programme is designed in consultation with provincial human rights stakeholders from the judiciary to ensure that the training reflected Sindh’s realities and perspectives. 

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: UK adds Pakistan to its 'red list' of travel ban countries

Coronavirus: UK adds Pakistan to its 'red list' of travel ban countries
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Pakistan on April 6

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Pakistan on April 6
PM Imran Khan has approved Sehat Insaf Card for Islamabad: Asad Umar

PM Imran Khan has approved Sehat Insaf Card for Islamabad: Asad Umar
PTI, PML-N or TLP: Who can win Karachi’s NA-249?

PTI, PML-N or TLP: Who can win Karachi’s NA-249?
Coronavirus: Intercity transport in Sindh to operate at 50% capacity

Coronavirus: Intercity transport in Sindh to operate at 50% capacity
NA-75 by-election: PTI's appeal rejected, ECP's re-polling order upheld in Daska

NA-75 by-election: PTI's appeal rejected, ECP's re-polling order upheld in Daska
Cabinet approves important amendments to anti harassment laws

Cabinet approves important amendments to anti harassment laws
NA-249 by-election: GDA seeks PTI support for its candidate

NA-249 by-election: GDA seeks PTI support for its candidate
PM Imran Khan chairs meeting today to review Pakistan's ties with India

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting today to review Pakistan's ties with India
More than 300 booked over riot at shrine of Laal Shahbaz Qalandar

More than 300 booked over riot at shrine of Laal Shahbaz Qalandar
Pakistan reports over 5,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day

Pakistan reports over 5,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day
Searle, China's Livzon to make coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

Searle, China's Livzon to make coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

Latest

view all