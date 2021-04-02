Cabinet approves important amendments to anti harassment laws

File photo of Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

Cabinet has approved the Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2021, which will now be laid before the National Assembly for further approval and implementation, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari confirmed on Friday.

The minister on Twitter said the bill seeks to close gaps in the original law, especially in relation to the definition of a "workplace".

"The amendment is aimed to fill gaps and remove lacunae and anomalies in order provide protection [from different] forms of harassment at work without any gender discrimination," reads the text of the Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2021.

"Through this amendment law, the scope of the definitions of harassment, employees, and workers has been enhanced to provide protection to a wide array of employees workers in both the formal and informal sectors as well as to students/trainees, from all forms of harassment at work and in pursuit of studies/vocational training," it added.

