Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'Family Reunion': Netflix sitcom returns for second season

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Netflix sitcom “Family Reunion” returns for its second season next week, bringing its mix of comedy and family conflicts back to television screens.

The NAACP Image Award-winning show, which premiered in 2019 and whose first season was presented in two parts, follows a Black family, the McKellans, after they move from Seattle to Columbus, Georgia, to be closer to their relatives.

Reuters spoke to cast members Anthony Alabi, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine about the series’ return and its popularity.

Below are excerpts edited for brevity and length.

Q: Why do you think the show is popular?

Alabi: “I think we’re relatable. ... People see the joy and the positivity in the family and the characters. ... I’m sure it’s happened in other shows, but just in recent history, for once, people can watch the show and see that being Black isn’t one-size-fits-all. I think in any family, there’s different opinions, there’s different points of view and I think that’s OK. And that’s something that needs to be seen.”

Mowry-Hardrict: “I also think that the story lines are authentic to the culture. ... We all know that ... in African-American culture, there’s a sort of religious component to our family dynamic. And I love the way that we are staying true and authentic with that part of African-American culture.”

Q: How does the show mix socially conscious themes and humor?

Devine: “That was one of the aims of the show from the very beginning: to tackle some of the culture and for people to get to know Black people that they are not acquainted with a little bit better by going inside their family.”

“Now they’ve come to a point where their lives are changing ... because the finances are not the same as they were in the first season. So, now there are new struggles that we will be attacking. There’s a lot of music and dance because we didn’t want the COVID-19 pandemic view to be what everybody had to deal with.”....Reuters

More From Entertainment:

'Queen sees Prince Harry like a lost soul'

'Queen sees Prince Harry like a lost soul'
'Vikings' Lagertha who plays detective in 'Big Sky' stuns in latest pictures

'Vikings' Lagertha who plays detective in 'Big Sky' stuns in latest pictures

Defiant Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle in latest interview

Defiant Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle in latest interview

Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo

Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo
Katrina Kaif says Ajay Devgn is the most amazing person

Katrina Kaif says Ajay Devgn is the most amazing person

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?
Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings
BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts

BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts
The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

Latest

view all