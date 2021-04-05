Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
The Weeknd donates $1mn for relief efforts in Ethiopia

Monday Apr 05, 2021

The Weeknd announced his donation on Instagram on Sunday and urged others to follow suit as well

The Weeknd is giving a helping hand to Ethiopia in the midst of its on-going conflicts between the government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray region.

The musician, with roots in Ethiopia, donated $1million to relief efforts as thousands have thus far lost their lives during the conflicts and more than two million have been left displaced, as reported by NPR.

The singer announced his donation on Instagram on Sunday and urged others to follow suit as well.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” he wrote.

“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well,” he added.

His parents immigrated from Ethiopia to Canada while he himself also grew up speaking the official language of the country, Amharic. 

