Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour

By
Sports Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

All-rounder Shadab Khan.
  • PCB says Shadab Khan has suffered a toe injury.
  • X-rays conducted following the match revealed an ‘intra articular communicated fracture’.
  • Shadab Khan will now undergo rehab for four weeks.

PRETORIA: Pakistan received a major blow on Monday as all-rounder Shadab Khan suffered an injury on his toe after which he was declared unfit for the remaining African tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Khan suffered an injury on his left toe while batting during the second One-Day International against South Africa that has sidelined him for up to four weeks.

“X-rays conducted following the match revealed an ‘intra articular communicated fracture’ though there is neither any displacement nor angulation,” read the statement.

It added that the injury will be treated conservatively and Khan will undergo a four-week rehab period.

Pakistan are in South Africa to play three ODIs and four T20Is after which the team will travel to Zimbabwe for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.

It is pertinent to note that Shadab Khan was recalled to the side for the African tour after he was sidelined during the New Zealand tour due to injury.

‘I will bounce back’

Meanwhile, Khan in a Twitter message said that he was working “very very hard” to regain fitness and will “bounce back and win matches for Pakistan”.

“Ball hit me on the toe while batting which has ruled me out of the tour. I am working very very hard and giving it my all, I have not been able to perform at the level I want to but hard work will InshAllah pay off. InshAllah I will bounce back and win matches for Pakistan,” Khan said after the PCB statement.

“Remember me in your prayers. I am putting in a lot of effort, I believe if u keep working hard and keep fighting through tough times, Allah helps u reach ur goals. I will keep working hard and will bounce back inshAllah. Thank you for all your love and support.” 

