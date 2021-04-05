Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Reuters

Cryptocurrency market capitalisation hits all-time peak of $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

By
Reuters

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. — Reuters/File

  • The gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.
  • At midday, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion.
  • Analysts say as long as bitcoin stays above $53,000, it will be able to maintain its $1 trillion market cap.

NEW YORK: Data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio revealed Monday the cryptocurrency market capitalisation hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.

At midday, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion.

The surge in crypto market cap was led by bitcoin, which hit its own milestone by holding the $1 trillion market cap for one whole week. Bitcoin was last up 1% at $58,820. Since hitting a lifetime peak of more than $61,000, but has since traded in a relatively narrow range.

Analysts said as long as bitcoin stays above $53,000, it will be able to maintain its $1 trillion market cap.

Related items

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap, was up 1.5% at $2,107, with a market cap of $244 billion. It hit a record high of $2,144.99 last Friday.

“While two trillion dollars in market cap is a sizable amount of value stored in the blockchain format, it is still less than 1% of the value that can be stored in that format, which means there is still much further to go in terms of both market cap and overall smart contract adoption,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, a decentralized network that provides data to smart contracts on the blockchain.

Blockchain data provider Glassnode said, in a research report, that the fact that bitcoin has held the $1 trillion market cap for one week is a “strong vote of confidence for bitcoin and the cryptocurrency asset class as a whole.”

It added that on-chain activity continues to reinforce bitcoin’s robust position, with a volume equivalent to over 10% of circulating supply transacting above the $1 trillion threshold.

Bitcoin has risen more than 100% this year, while ethereum has gained nearly 190%. Both have massively outperformed traditional asset classes, bolstered by the entry of mainstream companies and large investors into the cryptocurrency world, including Tesla Inc and BNY Mellon.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS, Android

WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS, Android
Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA

Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA
CPEC projects progressing at fast pace under PTI government: Asad Umar

CPEC projects progressing at fast pace under PTI government: Asad Umar
Policies in Pakistan's favour to be implemented despite IMF aid: Dr Reza Baqir

Policies in Pakistan's favour to be implemented despite IMF aid: Dr Reza Baqir
Weekly currency update: Pakistani Rupee to remain stable in coming week

Weekly currency update: Pakistani Rupee to remain stable in coming week
PM Imran Khan reconstitutes Economic Advisory Council, finance minister to chair in his absence

PM Imran Khan reconstitutes Economic Advisory Council, finance minister to chair in his absence
Pakistan's broadband users reach 100 million

Pakistan's broadband users reach 100 million
Zapping away coronavirus: Swiss robots use UV light to disinfect passenger planes

Zapping away coronavirus: Swiss robots use UV light to disinfect passenger planes
Pakistan gets nod from China for meat export after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Pakistan gets nod from China for meat export after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
WhatsApp to roll out peer-to-peer money transfer feature soon

WhatsApp to roll out peer-to-peer money transfer feature soon
Days before Ramadan, Utility Stores hike ghee and oil prices

Days before Ramadan, Utility Stores hike ghee and oil prices
Pakistan's exports reach decade-high of $2.3b in March

Pakistan's exports reach decade-high of $2.3b in March

Latest

view all