WhatsApp rolling out new night mode for camera interface

A 3D-printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters

WhatsApp is introducing a new night mode feature for its camera interface, which is currently available to select beta testers.

This feature includes a moon-shaped button at the top of the camera screen that becomes visible in low-light or dark settings. When tapped, it activates a mode that enhances photos taken in dim environments by improving clarity and brightness without applying visual filters or effects, reported WABetaInfo.

The night mode works through software-based adjustments that boost exposure and reduce noise, helping the camera capture more detail, especially in shadows.

It's designed for situations with limited lighting — such as indoor settings or nighttime scenes — but its effectiveness may vary depending on how dark the surroundings are. In extremely low-light conditions, the improvements might be minimal rather than dramatic.

Unlike some camera apps that activate night mode automatically, WhatsApp requires users to manually enable it, giving them control over when to use it.

This update allows users to take better low-light photos directly within the app, making it easier to share images in chats or status updates without needing third-party camera tools.

The feature is part of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, available through the Google Play Store, and is gradually being rolled out to more users over the coming weeks.