TikTok launches guide to combat misinformation during floods in Pakistan

New search feature connects users to sources of verified information and support during monsoon flood season

Web Desk
July 29, 2025

The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. — Reuters
TikTok has announced the launch of a new search guide designed to help users in Pakistan access authoritative and up-to-date information during the ongoing monsoon flood season. 

As part of TikTok’s continued efforts to promote safety and factual awareness on its platform, the guide will provide verified information to counter misinformation trends surrounding natural disasters.

Users searching for flood-related updates on TikTok will now see a prominent banner urging them to verify information through credible sources. 

This guide connects users directly with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), from where users in Pakistan can access verified information regarding natural disasters. 

The guide also connects users to TikTok’s Safety Center resources, and provides a direct link to TikTok’s Tragic Event Support guide, which offers practical support for individuals affected by distressing incidents.

The guide defines what constitutes a tragic event - ranging from natural disasters to personal loss - and provides users with information on seeking mental health support and responsibly sharing or reporting content related to such events.

