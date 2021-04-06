Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036

By
Reuters

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

  • Vladimir Putin passes law that may keep him in office until 2036.
  • Legislation allows the Russian president to run for two more six-year terms once his current stint ends in 2024.
  • This law prevents anyone who has held foreign citizenship from running for the Kremlin.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036, the government said on Monday.

The legislation allows him to run for two more six-year terms once his current stint ends in 2024. It follows changes to the constitution last year.

Those changes were backed in a public vote last summer and could allow Putin, 68, to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. He is currently serving his second consecutive term as president and his fourth in total.

Read more: Joe Biden says China's Xi, Russia's Putin welcome at climate summit April 22

The reform, which critics cast as a constitutional coup, was packaged with an array of other amendments that were expected to garner popular support, such as one bolstering pension protections.

The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office, but resets his term count. It prevents anyone who has held foreign citizenship from running for the Kremlin.

The legislation was passed in the lower and upper houses of parliament last month.

More From World:

Jordan's Prince Hamza pledges loyalty to king after mediation

Jordan's Prince Hamza pledges loyalty to king after mediation

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says only vaccinated people to enter Holy Mosques

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says only vaccinated people to enter Holy Mosques
Russian FM Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

Russian FM Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow
Japanese authorities fear coronavirus variants driving force behind possible fourth wave

Japanese authorities fear coronavirus variants driving force behind possible fourth wave
LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
Ankara arrests 10 retired admirals over open letter

Ankara arrests 10 retired admirals over open letter
All you want to know about Netanyahu's legal trial, political tribulations

All you want to know about Netanyahu's legal trial, political tribulations
China reports biggest daily coronavirus case jump in over two months

China reports biggest daily coronavirus case jump in over two months
Jordan arrests 16 suspects over plot to 'destabilise' country

Jordan arrests 16 suspects over plot to 'destabilise' country
UK to unveil 'traffic-light' system for international travel today

UK to unveil 'traffic-light' system for international travel today
India's daily coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark for first time

India's daily coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark for first time
Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 55, 40 missing

Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 55, 40 missing

Latest

view all