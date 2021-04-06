Hassan Ali announces arrival of baby girl

Hassan Ali poses with his wife Samaya. Photo: Instagram/File

Pakistani bowler Hassan Ali on Tuesday announced the arrival of his daughter as he welcomed the "little princess" to the family.

The bowler is presently in South Africa for a three-match one-day international (ODI) and four-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

"Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams. May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life. Ameen, Please remember in your dua," Ali wrote on Twitter.

The couple had tied the knot in August 2019 in an elaborate ceremony in Dubai.

The ceremony was held at a seven-star hotel, with Hassan's close friend and teammate, Shadab Khan, as well as close friends and relatives in attendance.

Samia — who hails from Haryana, India — and Hassan had met in 2018 through a close friend in Dubai.