Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

The couple had tied the knot in August last year in an elaborate ceremony in Dubai. Photo: File

LAHORE: Social media was in a frenzy after Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali's wife announced that they are expecting their first child.

Samiya Hasan Ali turned to Instagram and shared the good news with a photo of her flaunting her baby bump.

She wrote in the caption, “No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes a little kick to make everything feel alright. Alhamdulillah.”

The couple had tied the knot in August last year in an elaborate ceremony in Dubai.

The ceremony was held at a seven-star hotel, with Hassan's close friend and teammate, Shadab Khan, as well as close friends and relatives in attendance. 

Samia — who hails from Hariana, India — and Hassan had met in 2018 through a close friend in Dubai. 

In this regard, he said: "I spoke to my brother and sister-in-law after I met her.

"I told my brother that I wanted to marry her and the family had no issue,” he added.

Samia has studied engineering from England, lived with her parents in Dubai, and works for a private airline. She has some family members in New Delhi as well.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'

Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'
Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota
Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus
Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'

Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'
Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona

Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona
Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60
Pakistan Shaheens' schedule for New Zealand tour finalised

Pakistan Shaheens' schedule for New Zealand tour finalised
Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions

Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions
Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples

Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples
Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream

Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani squad divided into groups for 14-day quarantine

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani squad divided into groups for 14-day quarantine

Latest

view all