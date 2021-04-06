Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
God of Mischief teams up with a mustachioed Owen Wilson in new ‘Loki’ trailer

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Carrying forward the storyline from the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' will hit Disney+ on June 11

Marvel Studios unleashed a wave of euphoria after releasing a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki.

Focusing on the God of Mischief, the new trailer for the series gives a glimpse at how Thor’s brother gets into trouble with the Time Variance Authority and is subsequently made to clean up his mess.

The brief clip also gives a sneak peek into Owen Wilson’s character alongside Tom Hiddlestone, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Carrying forward the storyline from the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series will hit the streaming platform on June 11. 

