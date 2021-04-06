Lifting people out of poverty my govt's main concern: PM Imran Khan tells UNDP

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a meeting with members of the United Nations Development Programme, in Islamabad,

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his government's "main concern is to lift our people out of poverty".

His remarks came as he held a meeting in Islamabad with members of the United Nations Development Programme, following a report released by the global body on human development in Pakistan.



"All this data you have gathered will really help us in fine tuning our policies," the prime minister told the UNDP.

Once we have this data, we will be able to directly subsidise the population which is in actual need of financial assistance, such as the small farmer and the urban consumer facing inflation, the premier said.

"We will be able to protect these people by directly subsidising them," PM Imran Khan added.

He noted that the report released by the UN body points out the areas that have deficiencies, the people that have been left behind, and the situation of the religious minorities and transgenders.

"A civilised society is defined by the way it looks after its weaker section of the population. It is not defined by the way the rich people live," the premier remarked.

"It is defined by how it is planning to reduce this inequality," he added.

'Elite capture'



PM Imran Khan said that "elite capture" is a problem that plagues not only developing countries but is also a part of developed countries.

He said "about 60 people own about the same amount of wealth owned by three billion people on this earth, which are shocking figures".

"There has to be something wrong with the world order where such inequality exists [...] on one side such opulence exists — wealth that can never be spent in ten lifetimes — and on the other you have extreme poverty," the premier said.

He said that to add to that, the coronavirus pandemic has made the poor — in both rich and poor countries — even poorer.

PM Imran Khan said people have been driven below the poverty line in the last year due to the pandemic, whereas the rich have only gotten richer.

'FACTI report by UN panel on tax havens'

The prime minister also discussed the report by the Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI), that had found that every year $1 trillion leave the developing countries and go to tax havens or into properties in richer countries.



He also noted that $7 trillion in stolen assets from these developing countries is parked in these safe tax haven destinations. "If I look at the world, this one fact is the reason behind this huge inequality in this world and the cause for huge poverty because when this sort of money leaves the countries, employment is created in the countries it is destined for," PM Imran Khan said. He said what ends up happening is that people in poor countries are deprived of employment and this flight of wealth, which could have been spent on human development, ends up contributing to poverty. The prime minister said that furthermore, the currency devalues with so much money leaving the country, which causes more poverty and inflation. "This is a vicious cycle going on and really, unless something is done about it, I am scared that the richer countries will have to build these walls to keep these economic immigrants out who will be trying desperately, risking their lives to reach richer countries," he said. The premier said that he considers it a big factor which is leading to more deaths, poverty, and misery in this world.



