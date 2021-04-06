PM Imran Khan appoints new chief whip, parliamentary leader in Senate

Pictures of Senator Fida Muhammad (L) and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry of the PTI. Photos: senate.gov.pk / Twitter.

PTI govt appoints two new members in the Senate.

Senator Fida Muhammad has been made the PM's chief whip in the Senate, while Senator Ejaz Chaudhry has been appointed as the Parliamentary Leader of the PTI in the Senate.

The announcement was made by PM's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill.

The PTI government on Tuesday announced the appointment of two new members in the Senate.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill wrote that the premier has appointed Senator Fida Mohammad as his chief whip in the Senate.

"Imran Khan has also appointed Senator Ejaz Chaudhary as the Parliamentary Leader of the PTI in the Senate," Gill wrote.

Senator Fida Mohammad will be replacing Sajjad Turi, who is not a senator anymore, while Senator Ejaz Chaudhary has been appointed in place of Dr Shahzad Waseem.

A few days earlier, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had notified Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani as Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House after the PPP nominated him for the slot with the support of 30 lawmakers.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani had secured the support of 30 Opposition senators for the prized post which had been a matter of contention between the PML-N and the PPP.



Talking to the media after submitting the request, Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP's request has the signatures of 21 senators from the party, two from the ANP, one from the Jamat-e-Islami, two from erstwhile Fata and four members of the upper house from Dilawar Khan's independent group.

The development comes after PTI scored a major victory in the Senate as it was able to get its chairman and deputy chairman elected in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi emerged victorious in March 12 elections.

In the race for chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani defeated Opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani with 49 votes, while Gillani received 42 votes.

Similarly, government candidate Mirza Mohammad Afridi won the election for the deputy chairman of the Senate with 54 votes, defeating Opposition's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who grabbed 44 votes.