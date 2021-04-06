Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to lead Pakistan's delegation at D-8 Summit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during a conference in Islamabad, on October 16, 2020. — PID/File

  • FM Qureshi will attend 19th Council of Ministers meeting that would precede the Summit.
  • The theme's Summit is “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing Power of Youth and Technology.”
  • The 10th D-8 Summit is expected to adopt a declaration and the Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the 10th D-8 Summit being hosted by Bangladesh on April 8, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the summit will be held virtually, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi attending the 19th Council of Ministers meeting that would precede the Summit.

The theme of the Summit is “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing Power of Youth and Technology.”

Heads of states of the eight D-8 member states —  Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey, and Pakistan — will be in attendance.

Related items

"The 10th D-8 Summit is expected to adopt a declaration and the Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030," the FO said, adding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hand over the chairmanship of D-8 Summit to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

What is the D-8?

The D-8 was established in 1997 to promote economic and development cooperation among eight Member States. The D-8 Secretariat is located in Istanbul. 

Objectives of the D-8 include improving developing countries’ position in the world economy, diversifying new opportunities in trade relations, and enhancing participation in decision-making at the international level. 

Priority areas of cooperation in the D-8 include: 

  • Trade 
  • Industry
  • Agriculture and Food Security
  • Energy
  • Transportation
  • Tourism

"Pakistan has actively contributed towards promotion and realisation of objectives and goals of D-8. Pakistan hosted the Eighth D-8 Summit in Islamabad in 2012 and remained the Chair of the Organisation from 2012 to 2017," the Foreign Office said.

The Islamabad Summit was a resounding success with the adoption of two landmark documents – the D-8 Charter, and the D-8 Global Vision, along with the Islamabad Declaration, it said.

Pakistan has hosted two meetings of the Council of Ministers, several commission meetings, and regular sectoral meetings. 

"Pakistan has been actively taking part in various D-8 initiatives and projects and hosted four sectoral meetings in the last four months relating to research and innovation, technology transfer and exchange, agriculture, and visa facilitation," it added.

More From Pakistan:

Jahangir Tareen will meet Zardari next week, may join PPP: Shehla Raza

Jahangir Tareen will meet Zardari next week, may join PPP: Shehla Raza
Lifting people out of poverty my govt's main concern: PM Imran Khan tells UNDP

Lifting people out of poverty my govt's main concern: PM Imran Khan tells UNDP
Karachi University warns against falling prey to fake WhatsApp groups about university

Karachi University warns against falling prey to fake WhatsApp groups about university
'Humiliating move,' JUI-F, PML-N respond to ANP's exit from PDM

'Humiliating move,' JUI-F, PML-N respond to ANP's exit from PDM
PM Imran Khan ready to talk to Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan ready to talk to Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed
All you need to know about exams, classes in Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan

All you need to know about exams, classes in Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan
PDM's future in question as ANP announces break-up over show-cause notice

PDM's future in question as ANP announces break-up over show-cause notice
ANP decides to part ways with PDM: sources

ANP decides to part ways with PDM: sources
Daska: Amid rising coronavirus cases, is NA-75 ready for by-polls?

Daska: Amid rising coronavirus cases, is NA-75 ready for by-polls?
CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad

CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad
Exams for classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Exams for classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule in Sindh: Saeed Ghani
NA-75 by-election: Despite high literacy rate, Daska still yearns for a university

NA-75 by-election: Despite high literacy rate, Daska still yearns for a university

Latest

view all