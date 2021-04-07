Can't connect right now! retry
CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza lauds troops' display, stresses on role of air defence in modern warfare

  • CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza visits army air defence ranges near Karachi.
  • Witnesses firing of air defence weapon systems surface to air missiles.
  • Firing marked culmination of army's air defence exercise "Al-Bayza-II".

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza Wednesday visited army air defence ranges near Karachi and witnessed the firing of different air defence weapon systems.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the CJCSC witnessed the firing of air defence weapon systems and surface to air missiles (SAMs), including LY-80 Missiles and FM-90 Missiles.

The firing marked the culmination of the army's air defence exercise "Al-Bayza-II", the military's media wing said.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong were also present during the exercise.

Chairman JCSC was given a detailed briefing on the aim and objectives of the exercise — including drills and procedures — being practiced, the ISPR said.

Gen Raza appreciated the display of high standards of training by the troops and emphasised the importance of air defence in modern warfare.

Earlier, upon arrival at firing ranges, Chairman JCSC was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

