Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'

Meghan Markle's designer friend Misha Nonoo has shared a happy news about her pregnancy, saying she is also expecting a baby girl.



The New York-based designer, who is rumoured to have introduced Meghan and Harry, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce her pregnancy, saying: "My journey into motherhood has been one of the most rewarding and beautiful experiences of my life. I'm extremely grateful and excited to share that we're adding a sweet baby girl to our family, and Leo will soon be a big brother!"

Nonoo and her husband Michael were blessed with their first child — a son named Leo — last spring. She told a media outlet at the time that she would be able to bond over motherhood with Meghan, who welcomed son Archie in May 2019.



Meghan and Prince Harry are also expecting a baby girl — a little sister for Archie. Now the two pals have even more joyful news to bond over as they get ready to welcome daughters, who may also be friends in future.

The American designer tied the knot with a technology entrepreneur in Rome in September 2019. The lavish ceremony was attended by Meghan and Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Nonoo have been close friends since they first met at an event in Miami several years ago. The designer also attended Meghan's royal wedding as well as her N.Y.C. baby shower.

