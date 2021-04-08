WhatsApp gives 'pro-tip' to Pakistani user on Twitter

WhatsApp on Thursday gave a Pakistani Twitter user a "pro-tip" for him to use while on the desktop version of the app.

The Facebook-owned messaging app has 3.3 million followers on Twitter and it rarely responds to people's queries. However, this time it made an exception and responded to the Pakistani user.

The "pro-tip" was given after WhatsApp put up a post regarding shortcuts users can use.

WhatsApp introduced short keys for Android, iOS users when accessing the app on their phones and cheat codes for Windows and Mac web versions.

WhatsApp shared the update on Twitter with a caption: "Final boss mode: UNLOCKED!"

A few minutes after the post, Muhammad Haseeb told WhatsApp that he was waiting for this "boss mode" that the app had referred to in its post, to be unlocked.



Haseeb also asked WhatsApp how he could include monospace and strike through.

WhatsApp responded with the following "pro-tip":

"Bold: *text*

Italic: _text_

Strike through: ~text~

Monospace: ```text```

Users can now use shortcut keys for marking messages unread, muting chats, searching in the chat lists, or opening a new chat window.

WhatsApp has rolled out four different versions for users on Android phones, iPhones, Mac, or the ones accessing the application on Windows.

