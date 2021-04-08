'Cheat codes': WhatsApp rolls out short keys for Android, iOS users

Whatsapp introduces new shortcut keys. Photo: File

The world's most popular messaging app, WhatsApp has introduced short keys for Android, iOS users when accessing the app on their phones and cheat codes for Windows and Mac web versions on Thursday.

Whatsapp shared the update on Twitter with a caption: "Final boss mode: UNLOCKED!"

Users can now use shortcut keys for marking messages unread, muting chats, searching in the chat lists, or opening a new chat window.

The widely-used messaging app has rolled out four different versions for users on Android phones, iPhones, Mac, or the ones accessing the application on Windows.