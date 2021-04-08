Ramadan: Dubai issues special instructions for worshippers amid pandemic

Representational image of a man raising his hands to say a prayer. Photo: File

DUBAI: Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, the government of Dubai has issued some special instructions for the residents of the city in terms of regular and Taraweeh prayers, Geo Urdu reported Thursday.

As per the guidelines, just like other prayers, citizens will be allowed to offer Isha and Taraweeh prayers in mosques too throughout the month of Ramadan. However, it will be mandatory for them to wear masks and maintain social distance in line with the country's COVID-19 protocols.

The guidelines also state that those entering mosques to offer prayers must carry their own prayer mats, while they will not be allowed to shake hands with anyone or violate any other social distance protocol. At the same time, it will be necessary for the worshipers to offer their prayers in fixed locations.



Dubai officials say public health and safety is a top priority for the government, and mosques will be regularly sanitised during Ramadan.

Instructions:

Mosques will be open from the time of Azan till the performance of obligatory prayers.

The maximum time for Isha and Taraweeh prayers will be 30 minutes and the congregation for Isha will stand for five minutes after the call to prayer.

Mosques will be closed immediately after the obligatory prayers and a second congregation will be banned in mosques.

The distribution of food items and face masks in mosques will be banned.

People with chronic illnesses or people with a weakened immune system will have to avoid going to mosques and crowded places.