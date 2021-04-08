Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Ramadan: Dubai issues special instructions for worshippers amid pandemic

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Representational image of a man raising his hands to say a prayer. Photo: File
  • Mosques will be open from the time of Azan till the performance of obligatory prayers.
  • Mosques will be closed immediately after the obligatory prayers and a second congregation will be banned in mosques.
  • The distribution of food items and face masks in mosques will be forbidden.

DUBAI: Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, the government of Dubai has issued some special instructions for the residents of the city in terms of regular and Taraweeh prayers, Geo Urdu reported Thursday.

As per the guidelines, just like other prayers, citizens will be allowed to offer Isha and Taraweeh prayers in mosques too throughout the month of Ramadan. However, it will be mandatory for them to wear masks and maintain social distance in line with the country's COVID-19 protocols.

Related items

The guidelines also state that those entering mosques to offer prayers must carry their own prayer mats, while they will not be allowed to shake hands with anyone or violate any other social distance protocol. At the same time, it will be necessary for the worshipers to offer their prayers in fixed locations.

Dubai officials say public health and safety is a top priority for the government, and mosques will be regularly sanitised during Ramadan.

Instructions:

  • Mosques will be open from the time of Azan till the performance of obligatory prayers.
  • The maximum time for Isha and Taraweeh prayers will be 30 minutes and the congregation for Isha will stand for five minutes after the call to prayer.
  • Mosques will be closed immediately after the obligatory prayers and a second congregation will be banned in mosques.
  • The distribution of food items and face masks in mosques will be banned.
  • People with chronic illnesses or people with a weakened immune system will have to avoid going to mosques and crowded places.
  • The government said in a statement that it would carry out strict checks to ensure compliance with the guidelines and impose fines upon violations.

More From World:

COVAX coronavirus vaccines reach more than 100 countries

COVAX coronavirus vaccines reach more than 100 countries
G20 extends moratorium on debt interest payments for poorest Covid-hit nations

G20 extends moratorium on debt interest payments for poorest Covid-hit nations
Twitter rolls out 'Milk Tea Alliance' emoji as movement gains momentum

Twitter rolls out 'Milk Tea Alliance' emoji as movement gains momentum
Australia to lift harassment exemption for judges and politicians

Australia to lift harassment exemption for judges and politicians
Coronavirus: New Zealand temporarily suspending travel from India, says Jacinda Ardern

Coronavirus: New Zealand temporarily suspending travel from India, says Jacinda Ardern
Coronavirus in India: Record 126,789 new cases reported in last 24 hours

Coronavirus in India: Record 126,789 new cases reported in last 24 hours
50 UK lawmakers question Boris Johnson over Pakistan ‘red list’ travel ban

50 UK lawmakers question Boris Johnson over Pakistan ‘red list’ travel ban
US plans to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal

US plans to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal
Possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine, rare blood clots found, says EU regulator

Possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine, rare blood clots found, says EU regulator
Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic

Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic
In an alarming sign, India reports record 115,736 new coronavirus cases in single day

In an alarming sign, India reports record 115,736 new coronavirus cases in single day
1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study

1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study

Latest

view all