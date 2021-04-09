Rana Sanaullah says Jahangir Tareen has power to take govt head on

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah (Right), Jahangir Tareen (Left)

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that by accompanying several lawmakers, Jahangir Tareen has sent a silent message to the government that he still has the power to take it head-on.

According to a news report published in The News, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said this while talking to media outside an accountability court.

He said a number of MNAs and MPAs were present with Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday when he reached the court.



Tareen showed his power to the government and sent a silent message that Punjab and federal governments are in his pocket, the PML-N leader opined.

Sanaullah said that during Tareen's appearance in the court, the business tycoon said he is facing oppression.

"Tareen told the media that he started business in the nineties but being a businessman, he did not condemn the oppression faced by the Sharif family," he added.

Sanaullah said the Sharif family's business transactions were declared money laundering and at that time, Tareen remained silent.

Sanaullah said Imran Khan has no business and the only thing he is skilled in is to "beg for money".

He said it was said that Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz were having anonymous properties. He hoped that on April 13, 2021, Shahbaz Sharif's bail application will be accepted and he will get justice.

“Shahbaz Sharif's era is worth studying as the Sharif family employed thousands of people in their industrial units,” he said and claimed the PML-N will get another chance to serve the public.

Touching upon the speculations regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) critical position amid Opposition parties conflicts, Sanaullah said: “The PDM is formed on the basis that incompetent gangs are imposed on the country and all parties are united on this basic principle,” adding that now if one or two parties want to carry on their struggle separately, it is their own choice.

Speaking about the repolling at the Daska constituency, the PML-N stalwart hoped that the April 10 elections will be transparent.

He said so far independent polls are suggesting that the PML-N will win the Daska elections with a clear majority.