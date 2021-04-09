Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs SA: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Pakistan T20 series

By
Sports Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

  • Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen will now lead South Africa instead of regular white ball captain Temba Bavuma.
  • South African batsman Reeza Hendricks withdraws from series after the birth of his first baby.
  • The T20 series against Pakistan is scheduled to start on April 10 in Centurion. 

Problems for South Africa turned worse after the team lost their white-ball captain Temba Bavuma to an injury and will now be led by Heinrich Klaasen in the T20 series against Pakistan.

"Proteas white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming four-match KFC T20 international series against Pakistan after suffering a Grade One hamstring strain," said Cricket South Africa in a series of tweets on Friday.

It announced that wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen will now lead South Africa in the series.

Apart from losing their captain, the Proteas have lost batsman Reeza Hendricks as the player has withdrawn from the series "after the very recent birth of he and his wife's first-born child".

To make matters worse South Africa will not have bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius after he was not "medically cleared to take part in the series". The South African board said that the bowler is currently undergoing rehabilitation from a rib fracture.

On Rassie van der Dussen, who had been ruled out ahead of the third ODI, Cricket South Africa said that they will "continue treatment and monitoring of his Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain".

As replacements, the South African board said that they have retained Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder from the ODI squad for the T20 series.

Read more: ICC changes Twitter cover to mark Pakistan's series win against South Africa

In the middle of the recently concluded ODI series, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje as the players chose to leave the national team to take part in IPL 2021.

The T20 series against Pakistan is scheduled to start on April 10 in Centurion. Pakistan has already won the ODI series of the tour.

More From Sports:

Shaniera pens emotional note on Wasim Akram’s picture with daughter Aiyla

Shaniera pens emotional note on Wasim Akram’s picture with daughter Aiyla
Imam-ul-Haq 'looking forward to watching' Fawad Alam's web series

Imam-ul-Haq 'looking forward to watching' Fawad Alam's web series
Did you know: Babar Azam has scored double-digit figures over the last 28 ODIs

Did you know: Babar Azam has scored double-digit figures over the last 28 ODIs
WATCH: 8-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks record, beating Indian athlete

WATCH: 8-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks record, beating Indian athlete
Babar Azam's captaincy skills improving with time, says coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Babar Azam's captaincy skills improving with time, says coach Misbah-ul-Haq
French Open postponed to May 30 amid coronavirus crisis

French Open postponed to May 30 amid coronavirus crisis
Pak vs SA: Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap

Pak vs SA: Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap
Has Babar Azam dethroned Virat Kohli on ICC rankings?

Has Babar Azam dethroned Virat Kohli on ICC rankings?
Pak vs SA: Watch Pakistan team celebrate series win with hotel staff

Pak vs SA: Watch Pakistan team celebrate series win with hotel staff
Pak vs SA: Afridi 'surprised' over SA's move to allow players to travel for IPL in the middle of int’l series

Pak vs SA: Afridi 'surprised' over SA's move to allow players to travel for IPL in the middle of int’l series
Pakistan 'surprised' by FIFA ban on PFF, says decision taken in 'haste'

Pakistan 'surprised' by FIFA ban on PFF, says decision taken in 'haste'
Pakistan jumps to 2nd place in ICC World Cup Super League points table

Pakistan jumps to 2nd place in ICC World Cup Super League points table

Latest

view all