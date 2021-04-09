Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Over 20 Sindh government officials trained in international human rights reporting

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Sindh Human Rights Secretary Pervez Ahmed Seehar and Huqooq-e-Pakistan Executive Director Ali Dayan Hasan with training participants from 15 Sindh government departments. Photo: Courtesy HeP

KARACHI: Over 20 government officials received a two-day training on international human rights reporting in Karachi earlier this week.

The “Pakistan’s International Human Rights Reporting Obligations” training was organised by European Union funded ‘Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan)’ project.

The aim was to enhance the technical and operational capacities of the officials of the Sindh Human Rights Department as well as the Sindh Treaty Implementation Cell in reporting and implementation of international human rights commitments of Pakistan. 

The training modules and manual were designed and delivered under the leadership of HeP Executive Director Ali Dayan Hasan.

Read more: Sindh launches human rights training programme for 750 judges, prosecutors

Sindh Human Rights Secretary Parvez Ahmed Seehar said the training will help in equipping the department with the pre-requisite information required in fulfilling their mandates with respect to international human rights reporting.

Hasan the training programme is designed in consultation with human rights stakeholders to ensure that the trainings reflected Pakistan’s realities and perspectives, including the difference in. provincial contexts.

Seehar also announced that the Sindh government, with his department in the lead, would be developing Sindh’s first provincial human rights policy in collaboration with HeP.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan tells IMF it will either add more taxes or increase tax rates in next fiscal year

Pakistan tells IMF it will either add more taxes or increase tax rates in next fiscal year
NAB summons Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Kiyani for sugar scam probe

NAB summons Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Kiyani for sugar scam probe
Pakistan, China vow to safeguard multilateralism

Pakistan, China vow to safeguard multilateralism
Karachi woman dies by suicide after unidentified men threaten to kill her children: police

Karachi woman dies by suicide after unidentified men threaten to kill her children: police
Change takes time, says PM Imran Khan

Change takes time, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistani surgeon from Rahim Yar Khan bags first position in MRCS exam globally

Pakistani surgeon from Rahim Yar Khan bags first position in MRCS exam globally
Of community politics, voting and the NA-75 Daska by-election

Of community politics, voting and the NA-75 Daska by-election
PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary
PIA flight operations to EU suspended indefinitely by bloc's aviation authority

PIA flight operations to EU suspended indefinitely by bloc's aviation authority
Confidence of Pakistani consumers on economy below global average: survey

Confidence of Pakistani consumers on economy below global average: survey
Rana Sanaullah says Jahangir Tareen has power to take govt head on

Rana Sanaullah says Jahangir Tareen has power to take govt head on

Latest

view all