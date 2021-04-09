Over 20 Sindh government officials trained in international human rights reporting

Sindh Human Rights Secretary Pervez Ahmed Seehar and Huqooq-e-Pakistan Executive Director Ali Dayan Hasan with training participants from 15 Sindh government departments. Photo: Courtesy HeP

KARACHI: Over 20 government officials received a two-day training on international human rights reporting in Karachi earlier this week.



The “Pakistan’s International Human Rights Reporting Obligations” training was organised by European Union funded ‘Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan)’ project.

The aim was to enhance the technical and operational capacities of the officials of the Sindh Human Rights Department as well as the Sindh Treaty Implementation Cell in reporting and implementation of international human rights commitments of Pakistan.



The training modules and manual were designed and delivered under the leadership of HeP Executive Director Ali Dayan Hasan.

Sindh Human Rights Secretary Parvez Ahmed Seehar said the training will help in equipping the department with the pre-requisite information required in fulfilling their mandates with respect to international human rights reporting.

Hasan the training programme is designed in consultation with human rights stakeholders to ensure that the trainings reflected Pakistan’s realities and perspectives, including the difference in. provincial contexts.

Seehar also announced that the Sindh government, with his department in the lead, would be developing Sindh’s first provincial human rights policy in collaboration with HeP.