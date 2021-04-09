Can't connect right now! retry
NA 75 Daska: PPP assures support to PML-N in hotly-contested constituency

PPP leader, Qamar Zaman Kaira, addresses media persons during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Press Club on Thursday, March 18, 2021. — PPI/File

  • PPP vows to uphold the promise of supporting PML-N.
  • Says will support PML-N despite differences in PDM.
  • The polling in NA 75 by-election will take place tomorrow.

Just a day before the hotly-contested NA-75 Daska by-election, PPP on Friday assured its support for PML-N's candidate Nosheen Iftikhar, as the Opposition eyes to upset the government.

PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said his party would live up to its promise of supporting the candidate in the by-polls, just as it backed them in February.

"Despite differences in the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement], we will stand by our promise," the PPP's central Punjab president said.

By-elections in the NA-75 constituency are slated for April 10, with many candidates in the fray. However, close competition is expected between the PML-N, which is fielding Iftikhar and the ruling PTI, whose candidate Ali Asjad Malhi is contesting the race.

Following the controversy on February 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) had declared the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency by-election result null and void and had issued an order for re-polling in the entire constituency on March 18.

On March 16, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had dismissed a request to suspend the ECP order regarding the holding of re-elections in the NA-75 Daska constituency.

The case, filed by the PTI candidate for the NA-75 seat, was heard by a three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Justice Bandial observed that the ECP is a constitutional institution, adding that while the Supreme Court will continue to hear the case, the re-election will proceed at all costs.

