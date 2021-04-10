Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Live Updates: Latest NA-75 Daska by-election results

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Polling time in the high stakes by-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency has concluded and counting of votes is underway.

Those present inside the polling station will be able to cast their vote. Those who arrived after 5pm were turned away.

The unofficial vote count from many polling stations has started to trickle in.

According to the unofficial results compiled thus far, PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar is in the lead overall with 6,172 votes so far obtained, whereas PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi has received 3,887 votes.

A total of 360 polling stations will be pooling in results for the high stakes contest.

Peaceful day of voting

The day remained largely uneventful, barring a few claims and counter claims by the top two contending parties.

PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar claimed a person was caught casting a bogus vote by the presiding officer himself.

Her chief opponent, PTI's Asjad Malhi has expressed the confidence that he will emerge victorious. He accused PML-N of trying to influence the outcome by moving people from outside the constituency to NA-75.

"They lost the last time, and will lose again this time," he claimed.

Both candidates, however, were satisfied overall with the arrangements made for the polling this time around.

Today's polls were rescheduled after the exercise earlier, on February 19, was declared null and void by the Election Commission of Pakistan due to suspected tampering of votes.


More From Pakistan:

PTI vs PML-N: Voting closes in NA-75 Daska by-poll; counting underway, results trickling in

PTI vs PML-N: Voting closes in NA-75 Daska by-poll; counting underway, results trickling in
NA-75 Daska by-poll: CEC says free and fair environment provided

NA-75 Daska by-poll: CEC says free and fair environment provided
If Jahangir Tareen has any concern, he should meet PM Imran Khan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

If Jahangir Tareen has any concern, he should meet PM Imran Khan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
US drops extradition request for Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala

US drops extradition request for Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala
Jahangir Tareen wants 'fair team' with 'non-controversial officers' to investigate him

Jahangir Tareen wants 'fair team' with 'non-controversial officers' to investigate him
Live updates: Counting underway in NA-75 Daska by-election

Live updates: Counting underway in NA-75 Daska by-election
PPP wants PM Imran Khan to apologise for comments on why rape cases are increasing

PPP wants PM Imran Khan to apologise for comments on why rape cases are increasing

O, A Level students take govt to court for decision to have exams amid coronavirus pandemic

O, A Level students take govt to court for decision to have exams amid coronavirus pandemic
Pakistan still ready to engage with India on Kashmir problem, FO spokesperson reiterates

Pakistan still ready to engage with India on Kashmir problem, FO spokesperson reiterates
PTI vs PML-N: Polling closes for NA-75 Daska by-election, all eyes on results

PTI vs PML-N: Polling closes for NA-75 Daska by-election, all eyes on results
Centre has a policy of not discussing matters with provinces: CM Sindh

Centre has a policy of not discussing matters with provinces: CM Sindh
Jahangir Tareen invites lawmakers to dinner in Lahore

Jahangir Tareen invites lawmakers to dinner in Lahore

Latest

view all