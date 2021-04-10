Live Updates: Latest NA-75 Daska by-election results

Polling time in the high stakes by-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency has concluded and counting of votes is underway.

Those present inside the polling station will be able to cast their vote. Those who arrived after 5pm were turned away.

The unofficial vote count from many polling stations has started to trickle in.



According to the unofficial results compiled thus far, PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar is in the lead overall with 6,172 votes so far obtained, whereas PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi has received 3,887 votes.

A total of 360 polling stations will be pooling in results for the high stakes contest.

Peaceful day of voting



The day remained largely uneventful, barring a few claims and counter claims by the top two contending parties.

PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar claimed a person was caught casting a bogus vote by the presiding officer himself.

Her chief opponent, PTI's Asjad Malhi has expressed the confidence that he will emerge victorious. He accused PML-N of trying to influence the outcome by moving people from outside the constituency to NA-75.

"They lost the last time, and will lose again this time," he claimed.

Both candidates, however, were satisfied overall with the arrangements made for the polling this time around.

Today's polls were rescheduled after the exercise earlier, on February 19, was declared null and void by the Election Commission of Pakistan due to suspected tampering of votes.





