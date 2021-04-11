Maryam congratulates Daska for upholding narrative of 'respect the vote'

PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L) standing next to PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar was declared victorious in the hotly-contested NA-75 Daska polls on April 10. Photo: File

Maryam Nawaz congratulates the people of Daksa for upholding PML-N's narrative of "giving respect to vote".

Says people of Daksa have shown to the world how an attempt was made to rob the honour of the vote on Feb 19.

Per unofficial results of the Daska by-polls, PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar won the race with 110,075 votes. On the other hand, PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi received 93,433 votes.

LAHORE: Following the victory of PML-N's candidate Nosheen Iftikhar in the hotly-contested NA-75 Daska by-elections as per unofficial results, the party's vice-president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and congratulated PML-N members and supporters in the constituency.

"Well done Daska! Congratulations to the zealous and brave people of [the constituency], Maryam Nawaz enthused.

"Once again, you have won the battle surrounding the "give respect the vote" narrative."

She further said that the people of Daksa have shown to the world how "an attempt was made to rob the honour of the vote on February 19 under the supervision of the puppet Prime Minister [Imran Khan]."



Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had said that those who wish to bring an end to Nawaz Sharif's politics should remember that Nawaz Sharif is the name of an ideology, not merely a politician.

"Nawaz Sharif's ideology has taken root in the hearts of the people," she had said, per Geo Urdu. "The days of this fake government are numbered and the day is not far when people will enjoy a real government in this country, not counterfeit ones."

