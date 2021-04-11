Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Maryam congratulates Daska for upholding narrative of 'respect the vote'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L) standing next to PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar was declared victorious in the hotly-contested NA-75 Daska polls on April 10. Photo: File 
  • Maryam Nawaz congratulates the people of Daksa for upholding PML-N's narrative of "giving respect to vote".
  • Says people of Daksa have shown to the world how an attempt was made to rob the honour of the vote on Feb 19.
  • Per unofficial results of the Daska by-polls, PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar won the race with 110,075 votes. On the other hand, PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi received 93,433 votes.

LAHORE: Following the victory of PML-N's candidate Nosheen Iftikhar in the hotly-contested NA-75 Daska by-elections as per unofficial results, the party's vice-president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and congratulated PML-N members and supporters in the constituency.

"Well done Daska! Congratulations to the zealous and brave people of [the constituency], Maryam Nawaz enthused. 

"Once again, you have won the battle surrounding the "give respect the vote" narrative."

She further said that the people of Daksa have shown to the world how "an attempt was made to rob the honour of the vote on February 19 under the supervision of the puppet Prime Minister [Imran Khan]."

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had said that those who wish to bring an end to Nawaz Sharif's politics should remember that Nawaz Sharif is the name of an ideology, not merely a politician.

"Nawaz Sharif's ideology has taken root in the hearts of the people," she had said, per Geo Urdu. "The days of this fake government are numbered and the day is not far when people will enjoy a real government in this country, not counterfeit ones."

Ali Asjad Malhi loses hotly-contested NA-75 seat to PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar

On April 10, PML-N's candidate Noshin Iftikhar won the by-election in NA-75 Daska from Punjab.

Related items

According to unofficial, preliminary results from all 360 polling stations of the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency, Nosheen Iftikhar won the race with 110,075 votes. On the other hand, PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi received 93,433 votes.

This means the PML-N, according to the unofficial results, was able to obtain an edge of 16,642 over PTI.

As against the two major parties, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) received a total of 8,268. 

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: 75-year-old man rides a horse to reach polling station in NA-75

WATCH: 75-year-old man rides a horse to reach polling station in NA-75

Fraud case registered against PML-N's Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, 5 others

Fraud case registered against PML-N's Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, 5 others
Pakistan condemns desecration of mosque in IOJK

Pakistan condemns desecration of mosque in IOJK
Imran Khan's govt in Jahangir Tareen's hands: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Imran Khan's govt in Jahangir Tareen's hands: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Pakistan Army awards titles to graduating cadets in Kakul

Pakistan Army awards titles to graduating cadets in Kakul
Criminal proceedings to be initiated against elements involved in petrol crisis: sources

Criminal proceedings to be initiated against elements involved in petrol crisis: sources
In a first for Pakistan, Karachi hospital successfully performs liver autotransplantation

In a first for Pakistan, Karachi hospital successfully performs liver autotransplantation
PTI's fight is against hereditary politics, not any particular party: Firdous Awan

PTI's fight is against hereditary politics, not any particular party: Firdous Awan
Punjab issues matric, intermediate revised exams schedule for 2021

Punjab issues matric, intermediate revised exams schedule for 2021
NA-75 Daska by-election unofficial results: PML-N triumphs over PTI

NA-75 Daska by-election unofficial results: PML-N triumphs over PTI
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar defeats PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi in high-stakes NA-75 battle

PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar defeats PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi in high-stakes NA-75 battle
NA-75 Daska by-poll: CEC says free and fair environment provided

NA-75 Daska by-poll: CEC says free and fair environment provided

Latest

view all