Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

iPhone users warned about WhatsApp backup when switching phones

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

iOS users have been warned to remain careful about WhatsApp backup when switching iPhones as there have been reports related to issues of restoring history of chats.

The update was shared by WhatsApp watchdog WABetainfo on Twitter where users were asked to ensure solid backup of their chats before they plan on switching their iPhone.

Read more: WhatsApp rolls out desktop voice, video call features for everyone

"If you want to switch to a new iPhone, be careful: you must be sure that there isn't any issue restoring your chat history. Unfortunately, this is a very common issue and it has not been fixed yet since YEARS," WaBetaInfo said in a tweet.

It also observed that the full iCloud backup is safer than the one from WhatsApp.

Just two days ago, in another development, WhatsApp had announced that the voice and video calls feature, available on iOS and Android phones, can also be used on the desktop version of the app.

"WhatsApp voice and video calls are now available on desktop for everyone," announced WABetaInfo on Twitter. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp rolls out desktop voice, video call features for everyone

WhatsApp rolls out desktop voice, video call features for everyone
WhatsApp gives 'pro-tip' to Pakistani user on Twitter

WhatsApp gives 'pro-tip' to Pakistani user on Twitter
'Cheat codes': WhatsApp rolls out short keys for Android, iOS users

'Cheat codes': WhatsApp rolls out short keys for Android, iOS users
Facebook has no plans to notify 530 million users affected by data leak

Facebook has no plans to notify 530 million users affected by data leak
Austrian privacy activist alleges Google illegally tracks Android users: report

Austrian privacy activist alleges Google illegally tracks Android users: report
Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019

Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019
Video game giant Atari sets up blockchain division for cryptocurrency

Video game giant Atari sets up blockchain division for cryptocurrency
Telegram allows you to send photos, videos up to 2GB

Telegram allows you to send photos, videos up to 2GB
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation hits all-time peak of $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

Cryptocurrency market capitalisation hits all-time peak of $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion
WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS, Android

WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS, Android
Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA

Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA
Pakistan's broadband users reach 100 million

Pakistan's broadband users reach 100 million

Latest

view all