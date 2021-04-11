iPhone users warned about WhatsApp backup when switching phones

iOS users have been warned to remain careful about WhatsApp backup when switching iPhones as there have been reports related to issues of restoring history of chats.

The update was shared by WhatsApp watchdog WABetainfo on Twitter where users were asked to ensure solid backup of their chats before they plan on switching their iPhone.

"If you want to switch to a new iPhone, be careful: you must be sure that there isn't any issue restoring your chat history. Unfortunately, this is a very common issue and it has not been fixed yet since YEARS," WaBetaInfo said in a tweet.

It also observed that the full iCloud backup is safer than the one from WhatsApp.

Just two days ago, in another development, WhatsApp had announced that the voice and video calls feature, available on iOS and Android phones, can also be used on the desktop version of the app.

"WhatsApp voice and video calls are now available on desktop for everyone," announced WABetaInfo on Twitter.