Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out desktop voice, video call features for everyone

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

The image shows logo of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp announced on Friday that the voice and video calls feature, available on iOS and Android phones, can also be used on the desktop version of the app.

"WhatsApp voice and video calls are now available on desktop for everyone," announced WABetaInfo on Twitter. 

To inform users about the feature's availability on the desktop version, WhatsApp is rolling out official status updates on the messaging app.

Last month, WhatsApp had confirmed news reports that the video and voice call features of the app are now available on the platform's desktop version.

"Sometimes you just need a little more space," tweeted WhatsApp as it announced the new feature.

It added that "secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls" will be available on the desktop app.

The app was reportedly working on the implementation of calls on WhatsApp Web/Desktop (a connection with the phone is always needed) for the past two years or so. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp gives 'pro-tip' to Pakistani user on Twitter

WhatsApp gives 'pro-tip' to Pakistani user on Twitter
'Cheat codes': WhatsApp rolls out short keys for Android, iOS users

'Cheat codes': WhatsApp rolls out short keys for Android, iOS users
Facebook has no plans to notify 530 million users affected by data leak

Facebook has no plans to notify 530 million users affected by data leak
Austrian privacy activist alleges Google illegally tracks Android users: report

Austrian privacy activist alleges Google illegally tracks Android users: report
Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019

Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019
Video game giant Atari sets up blockchain division for cryptocurrency

Video game giant Atari sets up blockchain division for cryptocurrency
Telegram allows you to send photos, videos up to 2GB

Telegram allows you to send photos, videos up to 2GB
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation hits all-time peak of $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

Cryptocurrency market capitalisation hits all-time peak of $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion
WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS, Android

WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS, Android
Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA

Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA
Pakistan's broadband users reach 100 million

Pakistan's broadband users reach 100 million
Zapping away coronavirus: Swiss robots use UV light to disinfect passenger planes

Zapping away coronavirus: Swiss robots use UV light to disinfect passenger planes

Latest

view all