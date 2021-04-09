WhatsApp rolls out desktop voice, video call features for everyone

The image shows logo of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp announced on Friday that the voice and video calls feature, available on iOS and Android phones, can also be used on the desktop version of the app.

"WhatsApp voice and video calls are now available on desktop for everyone," announced WABetaInfo on Twitter.

To inform users about the feature's availability on the desktop version, WhatsApp is rolling out official status updates on the messaging app.



Last month, WhatsApp had confirmed news reports that the video and voice call features of the app are now available on the platform's desktop version.

"Sometimes you just need a little more space," tweeted WhatsApp as it announced the new feature.

It added that "secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls" will be available on the desktop app.

The app was reportedly working on the implementation of calls on WhatsApp Web/Desktop (a connection with the phone is always needed) for the past two years or so.