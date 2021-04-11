Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Religious Affairs and chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addresses a press conference in Karachi. — PID/File

Special Representative of the PM on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi says committee will convene in Peshawar for the sighting of the Ramadan moon.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir says committee to meet on Tuesday.

PMD predicts hot and dry weather during Ramadan.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday promised that the Eid-ul-Fitr festival would be observed on the same day throughout Pakistan this year.

He said the same would apply to the start of the holy month of Ramadan.



Controversy has traditionally surrounded the citing of the moon in the country every year at the start and culmination of Ramadan. The controversy splits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas from rest of the country which results in two different dates for Eid in Pakistan.



The special assistant, addressing a press conference today, said a meeting to sight the Ramadan moon had been called in Peshawar. He vowed the nation would observe the holy month together.

Ashrafi said no mosque or madressah would be closed during Ramadan, however, he urged all the believers to follow coronavirus safety measures to keep the pandemic at bay.

"Coronavirus SOPs are being observed in madressahs and mosques across the country," the special assistant said. He said no mosque or madressah's registration was being cancelled.

Meanwhile, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, speaking to Geo News, said the meeting to sight the Ramadan moon has been summoned in Peshawar on Tuesday.

"We will observe Eid and Ramadan across the country [together]," he said, adding the date for the holy month will be announced after consultations with all the relevant ulemas.

"All scholars including Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai have fostered an atmosphere of brotherhood ... Ministry of Science and Technology and other scientific institutions have been made permanent members of the committee," he added.

In this regard, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the Ramadan moon may be sighted on April 13, as the weather has been forecast to remain clear that day.



The PMD, shedding light on the weather conditions to persist during the holy month, said that the weather will remain hot and dry during Ramadan.

Furthermore, the temperature will move up after 15 days of Ramadan, while gusty winds are also expected in the holy month.



