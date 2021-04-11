Virat Kohli's batting can improve if he learns from Babar Azam: Aaqib Javed

Pakistani captain Babar Azam (left) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Former pacer Aaqib Javed has said Indian skipper Virat Kohli could improve his batting if he learns from Pakistani captain Babar Azam's batting techniques.



He said Kohli could take a leaf out of Azam’s book in a bid to improve his technique, as he simultaneously urged the 26-year-old to follow Kohli’s fitness routine.

The head coach of the Pakistan Super League's franchise Lahore Qalandars, Javed, said: "Virat Kohli has a better range of shots as compared to Babar Azam, but he also has one area of weakness."

"If the ball swings, he tends to get trapped around the off-stump such as against James Anderson in England," Cricket Pakistan quoted him as saying.



"When you look at Babar, you don’t see any weak areas. Just like Sachin Tendulkar who also didn’t have any weak areas. Babar is technically more safe and sound," he said.

And if the Pakistani skipper follows Kohli’s fitness routine, he could become an even better player, Javed said.

The former pacer praised Azam for being the "backbone" of the Pakistan team for the past couple of years.