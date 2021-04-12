Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip was 'unperturbed' by Sussex interview airing amid his hospitalization

Prince Philip, despite being protected by the British royal family in his final days over the Sussex debacle, still knew about the tensions rife amonst the members. 

Reports have revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was “madness.”

In a piece penned for the Daily Mail, biographer Gyles Brandreth said: “I know from someone close to him that he thought Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was ‘madness’ and ‘no good would come of it.’”

“I was not surprised because that is exactly how he described to me the personal TV interviews given by Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, back in the 1990s,” he went on to say.

“The fact that the Meghan and Harry interview was aired while Philip was in hospital did not trouble him,” he shared.

“What did worry him was the couple’s preoccupation with their own problems and their willingness to talk about them in public. ‘Give TV interviews by all means,’ he said, ‘but don’t talk about yourself’,” Brandreth added.

