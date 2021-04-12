Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will remain in the United States and won't attend Prince Philip's funeral service following her doctor's advice.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will mark the first time Harry has spoken to William and senior family members in person since his and Meghan's tell-all interview with the US broadcaster.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wanted to join Harry for Queen's husband's funeral, has been advised by her doctor not to make the journey as she's expecting their second child.

On Friday, the couple updated the homepage of their foundation, turning it a dark grey in tribute to their beloved. A message on the site read: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021."

Hundreds of people have laid tributes for Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace after demise two months before his 100th birthday.

