Monday Apr 12 2021
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West tests out some makeup looks

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West tests out some makeup looks

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter seven-year-old North West tested out some makeup looks and the cute photo of her has taken the internet by storm.

The stunning photo of North was shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram with caption “My creative baby”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote “My creative baby! North was testing out some make up looks she thinks I should do for some shoots.”

She further said “She also was testing out special effects make up tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar.”

“I love seeing the looks she creates!,” the mother of four added.

