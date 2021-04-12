NAB randomly arrests suspects, takes more than a year to file references against them: SC

Supreme Court reprimands NAB during fake accounts case hearing.

Justice Yahya Afridi says suspects should move the high court for seeking hardship bail.

Defendant's lawyer tells the court his client had been incarcerated for nearly three years.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying it "randomly" arrests people, and files a reference against them after a year-and-a-half.

The apex court's comments came during a hearing of a fake accounts case, where the SC asked the suspects to reapproach the high court regarding the matter.

During the hearing, the defendant's lawyer told the court that his client had been incarcerated for nearly three years, while his accomplice had been granted bail.



Justice Qazi Amin said the matter of charge frame was between the court and the suspect, as it said that NAB had no jurisdiction over it.

Further, Justice Yahya Afridi said bail was not sought on the basis of hardship in the bail applications as the suspects have sought bail on merit and medical grounds.

"If bail is required on hardship is, then move to the high court again."

The Supreme Court directed Hussain Loai, Taha Raza, and Mohammad Umair to approach the high court again and disposed of the bail application with the consent of their lawyers.