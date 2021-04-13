Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry won't wear military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is not expected to rock military uniform at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Harry was stripped of his military title as Captain General of the Royal Marines, a role he took over from his grandfather, soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in January 2020.

According to royal experts, Harry will no longer wear his uniform to official events, including his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday, and will instead be seen in a suit.

Prince Andrew will also not be wearing a uniform as he stepped back from public duties in 2019, after his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hand, Prince William and Prince Charles will reportedly be wearing their military dress out of respect for Prince Philip.

Harry will be attending the funeral of Queen's husband alone as Meghan has been advised not to fly due to her pregnancy.

