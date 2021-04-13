Prince Harry quarantines at Frogmore Cottage - miles apart from Prince William

Prince Harry travelled alone, with Meghan Markle and Archie staying behind in California, because of pregnancy

Prince Harry is currently quarantining at his UK residence, the Frogmore Cottage, after arriving back home for the funeral of Prince Philip.



The Duke of Sussex has travelled alone, with Meghan Markle and Archie staying behind in California, because of her pregnancy.

A royal spokesperson earlier said Meghan "has been advised by her physician not to travel."

On the other hand, Harry is fully complying with COVID-19 protocols before joining his family at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, as reported by PEOPLE.

The former working royal is isolating himself with cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank who recently welcomed their first son, August in February.

Frogmore Cottage is a fitting choice for Harry to stay in because it allows for more privacy and the funeral will be taking place at Windsor Castle - where the Queen is currently residing amid the pandemic.

Harry and Meghan moved in Frogmore Cottage after living in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace - where Kate Middleton and Prince William lived pre-pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently isolating with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.