Tuesday Apr 13 2021
By
Reuters

India's 161,736 new coronavirus infections are world's highest

By
Reuters

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Devotees are seen on the banks of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021
  • India hits the world’s highest daily tally once again with 161,736 new coronavirus infections.
  • India's total tally stands at 13.69 million cases.
  • Deaths in India rise by 879 to 171,058.

NEW DELHI: Hitting the world’s highest daily tally once again, India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

India's total tally stands at 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed.

Deaths rose by 879 to 171,058. Numbers typically fall on Tuesdays because of delayed results from tests done on weekends.

Read more: India overstrips Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by coronavirus

Yesterday, India overtook Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

India, the world's second-most populous country with 1.35 billion people, has administered 80.9 million vaccine doses, the most after the United States and China, but it lags far behind in immunisations per capita.

Healthcare and similar frontline workers, as well as people over 60, have been the main recipients of vaccinations so far. Inoculations of people above 45 began only on April 1.

