Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir celebrates 29th birthday

Mohammad Amir. Photo: File

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is celebrating his 29th birthday and has thanked everyone for the wishes.

The southpaw played 36 Tests for Pakistan and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. He also played 61 ODIs for Pakistan taking 81 wickets at an average of 29.62, in the 50 T20Is Amir played, he took 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

In December of last year, Amir had announced that he will not play cricket under the current administration of Pakistan Cricket Board due to "torture" and an environment created by the Pakistan team management that is "pushing him away".

In a video shared by sports journalist Shoaib Jatt, Amir explained his reasoning for leaving cricket. “I am not going away from cricket but I am being pushed away from it,” the left-arm pacer said, adding that an “environment” has been created for him to get “sidelined”.

The 29-year-old's wife, Narjis, also wished him on Twitter with a picture of the pacer in the Karachi Kings colours.

Even the cricket's governing body ICC wished the T20 and the Champions Trophy winner on his birthday.

The PCB shared a three-wicket spell of Amir on the occasion of his birthday.

Opener Imam ul Haq wished Amir and asked him to always keep smiling.

Even Test batsman Azhar Ali joined the people wishing the pacer.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed shared a picture of the two hugging each other on the playing field.

Amir after seeing all the wishes thanked everyone in a tweet.



