Saturday Apr 17 2021
Britney Spears addresses concerns about her mental wellbeing

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Britney Spears' fans have been fretting over her wellbeing in the midst of her conservatorship battle and fight for freedom.  

Following the release of her recent photos of the Toxic singer out and about in Malibu, she turned to Instagram on Friday and answered some frequently asked questions about her life, wellbeing and mental health.

In a video posted on her Instagram, one fan asked the Oops I Did It Again crooner whether or not she was okay.

"Next question is: Am I OK? Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now, because, um, I'm enjoying myself,” she responded.



