Saturday Apr 17 2021
Watch: Babar Azam’s late glance shot goes viral on

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who recently notched the top spot for the ICC ODI batsmen's ranking, has mesmerized everyone with his unique "late glance" shot.

A video of the Pakistani skipper is going viral on social media in which he can be seen playing the shot in a house. A kid can be seen standing behind the stumps as well. 

The video then cuts to the part where the Pakistani skipper plays the same shot against South Africa in a match from the recently-concluded T20 series. 

"Practice in garage with kids then apply on the ground," user Shahroz Qureshi said on Twitter, tagging ICC and Azam.

Azam has been garnering laurels from Pakistani cricketers and icons as well as those from around the world. He rose to the expectations and scored match-winning knocks in both the ODI and T20 series against the Proteas. 

Pakistan wrapped up the tour to South Africa impressively by winning both series. 

