Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Margalla Avenue project

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

PM Imran Khan addresses at the ceremony. SCREENGRAB
  • PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Islamabad-Margalla Highway, Margalla Avenue on Monday.
  • Margalla Avenue will link M-1 to Murree road.
  • Under the first phase, it will connect GT Road with E-10 and Constitution Avenue as well.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed ground-breaking of Islamabad-Margalla Highway, Margalla Avenue on Monday.

Margalla Avenue will link M-1 to Murree Road, and under the first phase, it will connect GT Road with E-10 and Constitution Avenue as well, Senator Faisal Javed said in a tweet on Monday.

Read more: Condition of Sindh's villages worsening, says PM Imran Khan

He noted that the project was part of the Master Plan of Islamabad prepared in 1960 but it could not be constructed yet, adding that Capital Development Authority is initiating work on this project.

"Once a bankrupt organisation CDA has now become financially vibrant under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," Javed sain in his tweet.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to discuss law and order, religious affairs, Jahangir Tareen: sources

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to discuss law and order, religious affairs, Jahangir Tareen: sources

PM Imran Khan to address nation today

PM Imran Khan to address nation today
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Oxygen supply capacity is now under stress, says Asad Umar

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Oxygen supply capacity is now under stress, says Asad Umar
Indians sharing fake pictures, news items and hashtags against Pakistan: Mazari

Indians sharing fake pictures, news items and hashtags against Pakistan: Mazari
Sindh CM says not taken into confidence over talks with banned organisation

Sindh CM says not taken into confidence over talks with banned organisation
Meet Manisha Ropeta, the first Hindu woman to become a DSP in Pakistan

Meet Manisha Ropeta, the first Hindu woman to become a DSP in Pakistan
Unfortunate that religious, political parties misusing Islam: PM Imran Khan

Unfortunate that religious, political parties misusing Islam: PM Imran Khan
Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors

Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors
All highways, motorways under NHMP jurisdiction opened for traffic

All highways, motorways under NHMP jurisdiction opened for traffic
Raza Rabbani terms Khusro Bukhtiar's appointment as 'conflict of interest'

Raza Rabbani terms Khusro Bukhtiar's appointment as 'conflict of interest'
Pakistan reports 5,512 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Pakistan reports 5,512 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours
Religious leaders announce nationwide shutter-down strike today

Religious leaders announce nationwide shutter-down strike today

Latest

view all