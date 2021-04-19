PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Margalla Avenue project

PM Imran Khan addresses at the ceremony. SCREENGRAB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed ground-breaking of Islamabad-Margalla Highway, Margalla Avenue on Monday.

Margalla Avenue will link M-1 to Murree Road, and under the first phase, it will connect GT Road with E-10 and Constitution Avenue as well, Senator Faisal Javed said in a tweet on Monday.

He noted that the project was part of the Master Plan of Islamabad prepared in 1960 but it could not be constructed yet, adding that Capital Development Authority is initiating work on this project.

"Once a bankrupt organisation CDA has now become financially vibrant under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," Javed sain in his tweet.

