Monday Apr 19 2021
PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to discuss law and order, religious affairs, Jahangir Tareen: sources

PM Imran Khan convenes Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a meeting of the political committee Monday afternoon, with federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry expected to attend, sources said.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, too, will attend the meeting as a member of the committee, the sources said.

Issues related to law and order, religious affairs and Jahangir Tareen will be considered, the sources said, adding that measures to control inflation will also be discussed.

Important decisions are expected to be made in this meeting. News of the meeting comes shortly before Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry's announcement on Twitter that the premier will address the nation today. The address is expected to at 4:30pm.

He said the prime minister, during his speech, will take the nation into confidence over the prevalent situation in Pakistan following countrywide protests by banned group TLP and the ensuing clashes. 

