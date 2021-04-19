Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan appoints Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as SAPM on food security

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema. Photo: Twitter via Faisal Javed Khan.
  • PM Imran Khan appoints Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as SAPM on food security.
  • A notification has been issued in this regard, confirms Dr Shahbaz Gill.
  • "Cheema is an old PTI member and an expert in food security and agricultural sciences," Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote on Twitter in a congratulatory message.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved the appointment of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security, a notification issued in this regard said.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister's aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill confirmed the news.

Related items

"Cheema is a hardworking and capable man," Dr Shahbaz wrote. "May Allah help and support him [in his endeavours]."

Dr Shahbaz Gill also uploaded a copy of the official notification regarding Cheema's appointment. 

Commenting on the development, PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan also took to Twitter and congratulated Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for his nomination. 

"He is an old PTI member and an expert in food security and agricultural sciences," Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote.


More From Pakistan:

Pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers to meet PM Imran Khan: sources

Pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers to meet PM Imran Khan: sources
PM Imran Khan is a polarising figure, creating divide in society: Ahsan Iqbal

PM Imran Khan is a polarising figure, creating divide in society: Ahsan Iqbal
In a positive development, US invites Pakistan to climate change summit

In a positive development, US invites Pakistan to climate change summit
Ulema meet banned TLP's chief Saad Rizvi, urge him to end protest: sources

Ulema meet banned TLP's chief Saad Rizvi, urge him to end protest: sources
PM Imran Khan meets Russian business delegation, discusses increased cooperation

PM Imran Khan meets Russian business delegation, discusses increased cooperation
Pakistan bans passengers from India after coronavirus cases spike

Pakistan bans passengers from India after coronavirus cases spike

Sheikh Rasheed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to hold third round of talks with outlawed TLP tonight

Sheikh Rasheed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to hold third round of talks with outlawed TLP tonight
This year, Eidi is on us with the Delicious Ramadan Recipes competition

This year, Eidi is on us with the Delicious Ramadan Recipes competition
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia before or after Eid: Saudi ambassador

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia before or after Eid: Saudi ambassador
World-renowned drummer Gunga Sain succumbs to cardiac arrest in Lahore

World-renowned drummer Gunga Sain succumbs to cardiac arrest in Lahore
Bilawal Bhutto launches broadside at govt for not bringing issues to Parliament

Bilawal Bhutto launches broadside at govt for not bringing issues to Parliament
Some people want to use Islam as a weapon: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Some people want to use Islam as a weapon: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Latest

view all