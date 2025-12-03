Pakistan dispatches elite rescue team to help cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

This image shows Pakistan army's urban search and rescue team in Islamabad before departing for Sri Lanka on Dec 3, 2025 — APP

Cyclone Ditwah leaves 465 dead, hundreds still missing.

Sri Lanka declares emergency, seeks global assistance.

NDMA sends 200 tons of relief goods to Sri Lanka.



In response to the extensive destruction caused by the severe storm, Pakistan Army’s elite search and rescue team has been dispatched to Sri Lanka to support relief efforts.

At least 465 people have been killed as a result of last week’s cyclone, while another 366 remain missing. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency and called for international support.

A special Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft transported the team to Sri Lanka. Pakistan Navy and aviation units have already engaged in surveillance, medical evacuation, and rescue operations in Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the occasion, federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) remains fully committed to responding to disasters and mitigating their adverse impacts both within Pakistan and in affected countries abroad.

The NDMA has also sent 200 tons of relief goods to Sri Lanka via ship to support the people of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed his deepest sorrow over the tragic loss of life and property due to the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Taking to his X handle, PM Shehbaz said that he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and commended the swift and courageous efforts of Sri Lankan authorities and rescue teams in these extremely difficult conditions.

“As a neighbour and brotherly country, Pakistan has always stood in full solidarity with Sri Lanka, especially in moments of grief,” the premier added.

Rescuers expect the death toll to rise as they regain access to areas that had been cut off from electricity and telephones for days.

The disaster is already the deadliest since the Boxing Day earthquake and tsunami of 2004, which devastated Sri Lanka’s coastline.

This time, the entire country has been affected either by landslides or floods. The Disaster Management Centre said that over 1.5 million people were affected.

Meanwhile, torrential monsoon season deluges paired with two separate tropical cyclones last week dumped heavy rain not only in Sri Lanka but parts of Indonesia’s Sumatra, southern Thailand and northern Malaysia.

Governments and aid groups in Indonesia and Sri Lanka worked to rush aid to hundreds of thousands stranded by deadly flooding that has killed more than 1,300 people in four countries.

Climate change is producing more intense rain events because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, and warmer oceans can turbocharge storms.