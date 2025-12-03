 
No civil-military rift: Govt dismisses rumours surrounding COAS, CDF notification

Dr Tauqir Shah says Nawaz holds Field Marshal Munir in high regard, terms speculations "mere mischief"

By
Ansar Abbasi
|

December 03, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) interacts with Field Marshal Asim Munir during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2025. — White House website
  • No truth in rumours circulating on social media: Dr Tauqir Shah.
  • He says Nawaz Sharif holds Field Marhsal Asim Munir in high regard.
  • Ex-aid to PM stresses uniquely harmonious civil-military relationship.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has categorically rejected speculation about alleged cracks between the civil and military leadership, calling such claims "baseless" and "misleading".

Dr Tauqir Shah, former principal secretary to the prime minister and one of the closest aides in the cabinet, told The News that there was "no truth in any of the rumours" circulating on social media and in certain political circles regarding tensions between the government and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

He firmly dismissed suggestions that the notification concerning the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) was being delayed due to any differences. "There is no crack between the civil and military leadership," Dr Shah said, adding that the working relationship between the two sides remains smooth and fully aligned.

Dr Shah also clarified that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif holds Field Marshal Asim Munir in high regard and has "repeatedly praised him for his professionalism, commitment, and service to the state".

He further pointed out that Nawaz Sharif had voted in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, reflecting his continued support for the institutional framework and the military leadership.

Terming all rumours about strained ties and delayed notifications as "mere mischief and rumour mongering,” the former official said that speculative narratives serve no purpose except to create confusion at a time when stability and unity are essential.

He emphasised that both sides — the elected government and military leadership — have a uniquely harmonious relationship, immaculately aligned for achievement of national priorities and objectives and any insinuation otherwise is unfounded.

Originally published in The News

