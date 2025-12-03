 
Geo News

Punjab announces new dates for matric, intermediate exams

Originally, matric exams were scheduled to take place on March 3, 2026

By
Ummay Farwa
|

December 03, 2025

Female students are pictured during annual board exams at a government college. — APP/File
Female students are pictured during annual board exams at a government college. — APP/File

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced on Wednesday that matriculation and intermediate examinations will now be held after Eid ul Fitr across the province.

Originally, matric exams were scheduled to take place on March 3, while the schedule for intermediate examinations was still under consideration.

However, in a social media post, the minister announced that both matric and intermediate exams will now be conducted following the Eid holidays.


Earlier, in October this year, the Punjab School Education Department revised the school timings in response to the worsening smog in the province, with daily sessions set to kick off from 8:45am.

As per the revised schedule, schools to conduct classes from 8:45am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday, schools will close at 12:30pm.

More From Pakistan

Child's well-being paramount: LHC hands over custody of teenage boy to adoptive parents
Child's well-being paramount: LHC hands over custody of teenage boy to adoptive parents
Winter chills grip Karachi as temperature drops to single digit
Winter chills grip Karachi as temperature drops to single digit
No civil-military rift: Govt dismisses rumours surrounding COAS, CDF notification
No civil-military rift: Govt dismisses rumours surrounding COAS, CDF notification
Furious mob burns suspected robber alive after citizen shot dead in Karachi video
Furious mob burns suspected robber alive after citizen shot dead in Karachi
Balochistan's seismic activity continues with fresh Khuzdar, Sibi tremors
Balochistan's seismic activity continues with fresh Khuzdar, Sibi tremors
Islamabad teen with 'links to judiciary' remanded into police custody after crash kills two women
Islamabad teen with 'links to judiciary' remanded into police custody after crash kills two women
Pakistan sends aid to Sri Lanka via sea after India denies airspace access
Pakistan sends aid to Sri Lanka via sea after India denies airspace access
Forces kill seven terrorists in two North Waziristan operations
Forces kill seven terrorists in two North Waziristan operations
Petitions seek FIR against Karachi mayor, officials after boy's manhole death
Petitions seek FIR against Karachi mayor, officials after boy's manhole death