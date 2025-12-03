Punjab announces new dates for matric, intermediate exams

Female students are pictured during annual board exams at a government college. — APP/File

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced on Wednesday that matriculation and intermediate examinations will now be held after Eid ul Fitr across the province.

Originally, matric exams were scheduled to take place on March 3, while the schedule for intermediate examinations was still under consideration.

However, in a social media post, the minister announced that both matric and intermediate exams will now be conducted following the Eid holidays.





Earlier, in October this year, the Punjab School Education Department revised the school timings in response to the worsening smog in the province, with daily sessions set to kick off from 8:45am.

As per the revised schedule, schools to conduct classes from 8:45am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday, schools will close at 12:30pm.