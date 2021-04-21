Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods after whirlpool romance

Katie Price, who first went public with her romance last year in July, is engaged to her former Love Island boyfriend Carl Woods after a whirlwind relationship.



The 42-year-old ex-glamour model and her soon-to-be fourth husband are said to have accepted a five-figure offer to confirm the news through a magazine.

Announcing her happy news, the mother-of-five shared the details with the magazine how her boyfriend proposed her, saying: "We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when. It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!"

It comes six weeks after Katie's divorce from her third husband Kieran Hayler was finalised, three years after their split.



Katie was previously married to Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009, Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012 and Kieran 2012-2021

Carl has reportedly bought a £10,000 ring for Katie Price, who has been engaged eight times in total, including to Gladiator star Warren Furman, businessman Scott Sullivan, model Leandro Penna and Kris Boyson.